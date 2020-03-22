Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 711 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.