Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

