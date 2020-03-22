12,933 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

