Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is King Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

