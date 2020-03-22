Lyons Wealth Management LLC. Has $11.44 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 33.5% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

