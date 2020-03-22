Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

