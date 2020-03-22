Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $7.12 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $55.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16.

