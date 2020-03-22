Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $258,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

