Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $258,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $7.12 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $7.12 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $258,000 in WP Carey Inc
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $258,000 in WP Carey Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,237 Shares of AES Corp
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,237 Shares of AES Corp
FedEx Co. Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.
FedEx Co. Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric
Credit Suisse AG Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of SVB Financial Group
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of SVB Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report