Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,237 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 254,907 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in AES by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da purchased 4,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Insiders have bought a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $314,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

AES opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

