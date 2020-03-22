FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $111.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.