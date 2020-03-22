Credit Suisse AG Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,313 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

