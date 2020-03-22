Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.