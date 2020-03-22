CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 364,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,293. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETM stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

