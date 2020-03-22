Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,533 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $1,232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,868.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $79.10 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

