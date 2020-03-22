Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $9,026,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4,528.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 206,979 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,062,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,330,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.