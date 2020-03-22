Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 222 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $250.65 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.64 and a 200-day moving average of $315.23.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

