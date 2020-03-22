Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

