Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

