Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the period.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
