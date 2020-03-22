Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,562 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

