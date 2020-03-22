NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of NVR worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $10,777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 191.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

NVR stock opened at $2,326.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,650.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,705.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,248,111.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

