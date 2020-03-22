Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 889.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of TransUnion worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,704,000 after buying an additional 418,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,606,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,163,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,794,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

