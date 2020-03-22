Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

