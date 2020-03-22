48,416 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $193,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

GM stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

