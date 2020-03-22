Blair William & Co. IL Has $754.13 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $754,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

