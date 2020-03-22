11,440 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

