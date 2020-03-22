Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.