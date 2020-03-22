B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,552 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.