Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,528 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after acquiring an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $48,109,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,418,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 997,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,332,000 after acquiring an additional 550,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $31.05 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.