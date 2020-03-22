Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRC opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

