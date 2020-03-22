Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,073 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

LH opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

