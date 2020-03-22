Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,935 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

