AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of AMETEK worth $211,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $63.37 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,566 shares of company stock worth $1,053,489. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

