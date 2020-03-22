Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

PLD opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

