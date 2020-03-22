Franklin Resources Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 299,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In other news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $82.00 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

