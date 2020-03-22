9,803 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. AJO LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $84,789,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,180,000 after buying an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

