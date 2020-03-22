Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $10.14, approximately 5,202,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,215,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

