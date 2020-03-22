Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,826,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $80.35 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.