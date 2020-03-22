Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

