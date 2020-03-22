PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 290.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $19.77 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

