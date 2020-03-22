Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $243,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

