DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total transaction of $326,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,326,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock worth $25,619,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

