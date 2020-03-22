Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,875 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackline were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 283.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,326 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

