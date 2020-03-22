Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $86.20 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

