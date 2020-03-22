Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.98 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

