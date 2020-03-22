Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,069 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.23 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.