Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

