Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

