Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $266,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 269,352 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $190,859,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

