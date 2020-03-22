Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,408.33.

RIO stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

