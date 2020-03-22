Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adient by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

